The Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Bala Ciroma, has ordered that a post-mortem be conducted on a lady, Ifeoma Abugu, who was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in place of her fiancé, Adam Ugwunwa.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Available report had it that Abugu, a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu, was arrested on September 10, 2020 by the SARS operatives in the residence of Ugwunwa in Wumba village, Lokogoma area of Abuja.

The operatives were in the house to arrest Ugwunwa but he was not in and then took away Abugu.

By the following day, Abugu, who had just concluded her mandatory National Youth Service Corps and had her introduction with Ugwunwa in Enugu State four days earlier, was dead.

Manzah said in the statement on Monday: “Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation and post-mortem to unravel the true cause of death.

“While sympathising with the family and friends of the deceased, the command wants to assure the public that it will be professional and transparent in the investigation.”