Lady allegedly stabs boyfriend to death over infidelity

A 25-year-old man, Michael Ikuedowoni, has been reportedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ikuedowoni was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend, Augustina Mowari, with a knife over alleged infidelity.

A neighbour, who preferred anonymity, told journalists on Monday in Okitippupa that he was stabbed by his girlfriend over an alleged romance with another lady.

He disclosed that the lovers got into a heated argument on Sunday night, after the suspect confronted her boyfriend over his alleged relationship with another lady.

“The confrontation soon escalated into a fight, as the suspect allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed her boyfriend on the chest.

“Michael was bleeding profusely and before people could rush in to salvage him, he had died,” he said.

DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone.

He said the suspect has been arrested and investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Yes, the suspect has been arrested and the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Akure, for proper investigation,” Ayanlade said.

