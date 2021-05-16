A Nigerian lady has accused billionaire lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko, of unjustly detaining her father and uncle.

According to her, Nwoko is bent on frustrating her family.

The lady also alleged that Nwoko accused her dad of what he is innocent of and has locked up several people unjustly.

She said: “I don’t know why Ned Nwoko is so bent on frustrating my family.

“Please, I beg you all to lend me your voices.

“At least I believe that somebody somewhere will definitely hear us and help us out.

“I still believe that there will be one person who can actually help us.

“Ned Nwoko please, I just want my father to be free.

“Please release my daddy, not just my daddy, please release Prisca’s daddy too, release Anthonia’s uncle, release my uncle Raymond.

“Release them, what are you keeping them for?

“What is this injustice for?

“What’s all these for?

“Why?”

It will be recalled that in December, 2020, The Eagle Online reported about the alleged arrest of the Chief Executive Officer of Rainoil, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, over a plot to assassinate Nwoko.

However, Ogbechie, debunked the reports stating that the story was a bid to embarrass and tarnish his reputation.

Ogbechie, in a press release in February 2021, also stated that Idumuje Ugboko, a small agrarian and peaceful community on the fringes of Delta State, where both himself and Nwoko hail, from has been dragged into the national and public space by Nwoko all for the wrong reasons.

He added that Nwoko has accused indigenes of terrorism and murder.