Ladoja dumps Obasanjo’s ADC, fields governorship candidate in new party

A former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has dumped African Democratic Congress for Zenith Labour Party.

This was disclosed on Monday by a close associate of the former governor, Bimbo Adepoju.

Adepoju said Ladoja had instructed him to address reporters on his movement to ZLP.

Also, the name of a former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, was on Saturday sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party’s new gubernatorial candidate to meet the commission’s deadline for substitution of candidates’ names.

Alli, a grassroots politician, was the first elected local government chairman in Ibadan North at age 28.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was at a time a champion of the ADC when he expressed his opposition to the continuing in office of President Muhammadu Buhari on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and having dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.