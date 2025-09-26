Ladoja and characterisation of Ibadan people, by Kehinde Olaosebikan

Today, Ibadan is abuzz with history as the world converges on one of Africa’s largest traditional cities for the coronation of Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The momentous occasion is of great importance not only to Ibadan people or Oyo State, but also represents a milestone, an altitude in traditional institutions across Nigeria.

As a trailblazer – the first former governor, former senator and a sitting king to be made a king, the coronation of the new Olubadan marks a new height in traditional institution and royal matters. The expected presence of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, confers the highest veneration and national importance to the coronation. This is symptomatic of greater heights for Ibadanland.

With Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, the archetypal Ibadan man as the Olubadan, it is a new chapter for Ibadan as a city. It is clearly a new beginning for the full realisation of its vast potentials, a time that Ibadan would be better treasured from the prism of greatness. For the Ibadan indigenes, it is a time for a healthier perception, full understanding and appreciation of who truly we are. The new Olubadan is not just an Ibadan man, he is Ibadan in everything, a mirror of what we are as Ibadan.

With a sound educational and professional background, living a flourishing life without any blemish in the past 81 years, the new Olubadan possesses and projects the best qualities in humanity capable of earning the admiration and respect of the most noble people in any part of the world.

In my 33 years of close association with the new Olubadan, I have seen in him a man, a leader with rare courage, determination, accommodation, sincerity, justice, and uncommon love for Ibadan and what the city stands for.

In the Senate of the aborted Third Republic, Senator Ladoja was among the most respected legislators distinguished by his clear understanding of issues, cool, and collected mien and speaking only when it was necessary. At many points of deadlock on knotty issues on the floor of the Senate, Senate Presidents Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute would seek his opinion, which were mostly useful in breaking logjams.

Exceptionally brave, typical of an Ibadan warrior, Senator Rasheed Ladoja was in the forefront for the rejection of the Interim National Government, a booby trap later utilised by the dark goggled man, General Sani Abacha, to end the Third Republic. Senator Ladoja’s contributions in that Senate in all aspects of life were robust and mostly applauded by the house. Ladoja stood out.

The new Olubadan’s tenure as the governor of Oyo State was remarkable and eventful. Governor Ladoja exhibited vision, resourcefulness and resilience in governance. Though heavily distracted, Governor Ladoja etched his name in gold as a great promoter of quality education and greater Oyo State. The new circular road rightly named after him was taken off the ground by the new Olubadan. I pray that the road is fully completed and commissioned during his reign as Olubadan.

Politically, Senator Ladoja is not just astute, he is a Master of the game. His understanding of the politics of Oyo State and Nigeria is legendary. He is a strong-willed man extremely difficult to bend on matters of principle and self-conviction. He was the first choice of the late Chief Bola Ige for the governorship of Oyo State in 1998, but declined on principle. He waited for his time and succeeded the late Alhaji Lam Adesina in 2003.

Depicting the best of a democrat, the 44th Olubadan risked and eventually lost his position (though temporarily) as the governor of Oyo State in defence of democracy, justice, and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The then President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted an unavailable third term, but the Ibadan warrior, Ladoja, did not only say no to Obasanjo’s face, he acted it all through and defeated Obasanjo with all his power as a sitting president.

On the ‘negative’ characterisation of Ibadan as butchers and meat sellers, the new Olubadan once told us never to feel bad when people call us butchers. He first narrated the bravery of the progenitors of Ibadan; how Ibadan warriors were the greatest and most sophisticated warriors in the country as it was then; how Ibadan single handedly prevented the conquering of Yorubaland by the ravaging Fulani who wanted to take over the entire West; how Ibadan leaders made it impossible for outsiders to impose foreign titles on our traditional rulers; how Ibadan became home to the first television station in Africa, home to the first university, first stadium, first estate, and so on through our uncommon accommodation and hospitality.

Oba Ladoja thereafter explained the qualities of a successful butcher. The new Olubadan said for a man to slaughter a whole cow and sell it in parts and pieces, successfully, profitably without any scale or measure, the person must be very intelligent, sharp, and with great business acumen. He said we should take pride in being the people that taught others the business that requires not just the skills but high intelligence. He said when people cannot match you in any area, they look for erroneous issues and in all the negative stereotypes about Ibadan, mostly done out of envy and jealousy, they got it all wrong. We are brave, brilliant, intelligent and sophisticated. As warriors, all the people that dared our forefathers met their Waterloo.

And let me add here that our new Olubadan, His Excellency, His Imperial Majesty, Senator Oba Rasheed Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, without any army, no weapon, no police trounced those that dared him too.

It is therefore instructive to heed the advice of the ageless Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, in one of his popular albums on Ibadan, where he sang:

Lo le fi omo Ibadan sere o, Lo le fi omo Ibadan sere o! a fi eni ti ori e ba ti daru o, lo le fi omo Ibadan sere o!

The icon of Fuji music, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 The Ultimate went further than praising the qualities of Ibadan indigenes, he swore never to toy with any Ibadan man or woman. Laye mi, laye mi, emi o le fi omo Oluyole sere!

Ibadan, ilu Ibikunle, ilu Ogunmola, ILU ADEWOLU LADOJA!

. Olaosebikan, a former chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, is the CEO of Midas Communications Limited.