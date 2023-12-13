Ladies now pay for ride with sex — Bolt driver

A Bolt driver, Taofeek T. Gawat, has revealed that ladies now pay for rides on Bolt and Uber with sex.
The Bolt driver made the revelation in a post on his X handle, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
Gawat tweeted of his experience: “To be honest, I never believed the sex for rides thing until I started driving Bolt (Only December to January 2020, 2021).
“I picked this Lady & 2 of her friends up from Elegushi beach around 10:30pm and we were headed for somewhere around Iwaya.
“We dropped 2 of the friends at St. Finbarrs Road and we headed to her home.
“As we almost got there, I asked if it was cash or transfer she wanted to make only for her to start begging me (I’m like WTF?).
“Then she proceeds to ask me what do I want, that her home is here now and she stays alone.
“What do you mean by what do I want?
“Pay me let me go.
“Apparently she had 2k in her account and ride was around 6k (December surge).
“I collected the 2k like that ooo, I just dey fume till next customer ordered another ride from Yaba to WBar.
“Crazy experiences 🥲 Bolt\Uber guys, I hail Una….”