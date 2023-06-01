Ladele rallies support for new Paralympic Committee of Nigeria leadership

The President of the Nigeria ParaVolley Federation, Kayode Ladele has called on para-federation presidents in Nigeria to rally around the new Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) under the leadership of Sunday Odebode. While pledging his unalloyed commitment to para sports in Nigeria in his congratulatory message to the board, Ladele said stakeholders’ support and objective criticism when necessary is key to the success of the board tasked with overseeing the para-federations for the next four years.



Ladele who lost out to the incumbent, Suleiman Isah in the race for the Secretary-General position during the electoral congress held in Asaba, Delta state reaffirmed his unwavering resolve to contribute his quota to the development of para-sports and the welfare of its athletes directly through his federation and partnership with other federations.



“Let me first congratulate the Paralympic Committee of Nigeria executive for their success at the polls. Their emergence is obviously the wish of key stakeholders in the Paralympics movement, and we are excited about the next four years.”



According to the NPVF boss, elections are over, and it is time for all stakeholders and federation presidents to collaborate with the new PCN board to succeed for the next four years.



“The PCN board cannot do much without the support of key stakeholders. In the recent history of Team Nigeria at multi-sports competitions such as the African Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics, para-athletes have remained the shining light due to athletes’ resilience and the commitment of the federations to succeed. We must continue on this trajectory.”



Since Ladele emerged as president of Nigeria ParaVolley Federation in 2022, the federation has organised the West Africa Sitting Volleyball Championship, organised international training for coaches and referees, and masterminded the qualification of the national teams for the African Games and the World Paravolley World Cup all holding in 2023.



Later this month, Nigeria will participate in the West African versus South African para volleyball competition which serves as preparation for the African Games billed for Ghana.