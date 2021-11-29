Lacazette opens Barca talks

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly been holding talks over a potential free transfer to Barcelona once his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

The Frenchman is now thought to have reached a verbal agreement over moving to Barcelona after talks between both parties recently accelerated, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lacazette has been a decent squad player for Arsenal in recent times, but given that he’s not been starting games regularly, it perhaps makes sense that he’s now preparing to move on.

Having said that, it’s hard to imagine Lacazette would see much more playing time if he were to join Barcelona, though perhaps he’d be more willing to accept that if he can be part of a squad playing in the Champions League and challenging for trophies.

Some Arsenal fans may be disappointed, but it would be hardly surprising at this stage to see Lacazette trying to step up negotiations over his next move.

The former Lyon man never quite lived up to expectations during his time in north London, but he’s done his bit as a squad player and could have a similar positive impact at Barca.