Labourers jailed three months for theft

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced two labourers – Emmanuel Odili and Nuwa Samson – to three months in prison for conspiracy, breaking into a shop and stealing goods worth N 123,500.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Odili, 23, and Samson, 24, following their guilty pleas to three counts.

Bokkos held that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others, who would want to indulge in crime.

The judge, however, gave each of the labourers an option of N20,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on April 9 at Laranto Police Station by Gyang Dung.

Gokwat said that the labourers conspired and broke into a shop and stole a Samsung television set and laptops.

The offences are punishable under the Plateau State Penal Code.