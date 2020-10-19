Telecommunications infrastructure, including fibre optic cables, belonging to MTN, Airtel and other telecoms operators in parts of the North East have been damaged.

It was gathered that the facilities were vandalised by aggrieved labourers who were denied pay after working for some unidentified persons, who had engaged them.

As a result, some cities in the North East, including Maiduguri in Borno State and Damaturu in Yobe State have been cut off from telecommunications services.

The Nigerian Communications Commission expressed shock over the development on Monday.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, expressed the Commission’s concern over the development while speaking at a Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Implementation of the National Broadband Policy 2020-2025 in Abuja.

According to the NCC boss, information available to the Commission indicated that the fibre infrastructure was initially damaged on Friday, but were cut again on Monday.

The development disrupted mobile telecommunications services in the North East.

Danbatta, who spoke in response to concerns raised by representatives of MTN and Airtel, said: “We are aware of the cut of fibre infrastructures in the North East last Friday.

“We took up the matter immediately, but reports reaching me right now indicates that some labourers are responsible.

“And that they have cut it again as of today (Monday).”

The NCC expressed hope that the Borno State Government and Office of the National Security Adviser would intervene to address the problem.