Labourer jailed six months for stealing television set

On Monday, a Magistrates’ Court in Jos sentenced a 32-year-old labourer, Aminu Kabiru, to six months in the correctional centre for stealing a television set, clothes and phones from a compound.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Kabiru after he pleaded guilty to the two counts of trespass and stealing.

Bokkos said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts.

The convict was, however, given an option of an N50,000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on March 18, at the “C” Division Police Station, by one Ahmed Yasir, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s compound with a dangerous weapon and stole a television set and some clothes valued at N120,000 before he was caught.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the Plateau state Penal Code Law.