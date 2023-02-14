Labourer in court over alleged N332,500 theft from employer

A 22- year-old labourer, Joshua John, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing N332,500, property of his employer

The defendant, who resides at No.1, Fadare St., Ogba, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Glory Goodday told the court that John allegedly committed the offence on Dec. 12 at LAWIZA Ventures Company Ltd, located at 51/52 Williams Plaza, Ogba.

The prosecutor said that a sales executive in the company directed the defendant to go and deposit the sum of N332, 500 into the company’s bank account.

Goodday said that the defendant, however, absconded with the money and all efforts to recover the amount from him failed.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. O Odufuye, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Odufuye adjourned the case until March 3 for mention.