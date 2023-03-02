Labourer docked for allegedly stealing from employer

The police in Abuja on Thursday arraigned a 20-year-old labourer, Musa Umar, who allegedly stole his employer’s block-moulding machine.

Umar appeared before a Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court on a charge of theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that, on Feb. 21, one Markus Musa of Shagari Quarters, Dei-Dei, reported the case at the Dei-Dei Police Station.

Ogada said that, on Feb. 19, the defendant came to the complainant’s block industry at Shagari Quarters, with two others at large, to work.

He said that after the defendant finished working for the day, he stole the complainant’s block moulding machine worth N60,000 and absconded.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the machine.

He said that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide a means of identification.

He adjourned the case until March 21 for hearing.