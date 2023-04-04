Labourer docked for allegedly stealing baby milk

A 48-year-old labourer, Bala Sunusi, was on Tuesday docked in a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly stealing baby milk and body cream worth N50,000.

The police charged Sunusi, who lives in Sharada Quarters, Kano with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Abba Umar, who resides in Kurna Asabe Quarters reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station on March 30.

He alleged that at 7.55p.m, the complainant called Sunusi and his friend, who is now at large, to help him and offload provisions from his truck and store it in Kano Guest Inn Motor park.

Wada said the defendant was caught with the stolen baby milk and body cream.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Ismai’l Muhammad-Ahmed, admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N10,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Muhammad-Ahmed ordered that if the defendant failed to meet the bail conditions, he should be remanded in a correctional centre for six months.