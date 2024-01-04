Labourer docked for alleged burglary, theft of gas cylinder

A 23-year-old labourer, Oluwambe Akide, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for alleged burglary and stealing of a gas cylinder and other items.

The other items are clothes and an audio player, all worth N79,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing two counts of burglary and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on September 27, 2023, about 10.00 a.m. at No. 24, Odesanmi Street in Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the defendant burgled the room of one Blessing Sunday and stole a gas cylinder and clothes, all valued at N53,000.

He added that the defendant broke into the room of one Damilola Solomon and stole an audio player worth N26,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences were punishable under Sections 411 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 and one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until January 18 for hearing.