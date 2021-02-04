A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced a 25-year-old labourer, Abdul Abubakar, to 12 months imprisonment for allegedly causing grievous hurt on security guard.

Abubakar, a resident of Federal Housing Estate, Zuba, Abuja, was convicted on a count charge of causing grievous hurt, an offence said to be contrary to Section 248 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, pronounced the sentence on Abubakar after he had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Garba, who said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others, however, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Usman, of the same address, had reported the incident at Zuba Police Station on Nov. 12.

Ogada said that the convict committed the offence on same day at about 4.30 pm. at Federal Housing Estate, Zuba, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the complainant, who was on duty as a security guard in the estate, went to pray but was accosted by the convict, who used a cutlass to inflict injuries on his head and all over his body.

Ogada added that Usman was, thereafter, rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to committing the crime.