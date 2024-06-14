Labour to Tinubu: Consult us, OPS before submitting bill for new minimum wage

The Organised Labour has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consult it and the Organised Private Sector before submitting the bill for a new minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria said this following Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech.

In the speech, the President said discussion on the new minimum wage had been concluded and that what remained was for him to submit a bill on it to the National Assembly.

Labour has however said that no agreement had been reached.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, both warned Tinubu not to go ahead without further consulting them and the OPS on the figure he will submit to the National Assembly.

Ajaero and Osifo made their positions known to newsmen on Thursday on the sideline of the ongoing International Labour Conference at the Palais du Nation in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ajaero said: “We do not expect the President to present a final figure to the National Assembly without consulting with organised labour, employers, and state governors.

“Everyone will still come together to discuss before transmission to the National Assembly.

“Moreover, we have not seen the content of what has been submitted to the President.

“We will insist on seeing the content and appending our signatures to every page.

“We will not append our signatures to any page we are not comfortable with.

“As representatives here, we cannot specify the exact amount until we consult, review the offers, and determine what is fair for Nigerian workers.”

On his part, Osifo said: “It took about two years to conclude the last minimum wage negotiation.

“That duration was due to fewer challenges compared to what we face now.

“Food prices are high, the Naira is devalued, and energy costs have escalated.

“Currently, urgency is paramount.

“We don’t have the luxury of time.

“Negotiations began in January this year, and we are already discussing sending a bill to the National Assembly for a new minimum wage law.

“Since April 18, 2024, Nigeria has lacked a minimum wage law.

“However, I assure Nigerians that labour will demand arrears payment, regardless of when the new law takes effect.”