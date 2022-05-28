Labour Party welcomes Obi, restates move against APC, PDP

The Labour Party has officially welcomed a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, to its fold.

The National Chairman of the LP, Comrade Julius Abure, welcomed the former Anambra State Governor, in a statement.

Abure equally used the opportunity to welcome to the party other leaders of conscience to the “Labour Grand Coalition to Rescue Nigeria”.

He said: “The Labour Party, the Official Political Platform of the Working People of Nigeria, wishes to formally and warmly welcome His Excellency Peter Obi, his campaign Organisation and teeming supporters nationwide into our Grand Coalition of the Progressives and Leaders of Conscience set to rescue and take back Nigeria by 2023.

“The grand entrance of HE Peter Obi yesterday and the mass movement of his teeming supporters and followers nationwide, who are still trooping into the Labour Party confirms to the whole world that the 2023 election is as good as won by our credible political alternatives to the ruling APC and PDP, especially with the growing backing of the Nigerian people, who are already extremely tired of the mal-administation of APC and PDP Governments at all levels.

“Therefore, in the light of the crystalizing rainbow coalition to save Nigeria in Labour Party, we wish to invite all well meaning Nigerians, including Women, Youths, Physically Challenged, the Poor and the well to do, among others to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of Nigeria, currently trading in Delegates all over the country.

“The Party also wishes to reaffirm our resolved commitment to executing our Party Manifesto, as further enunciated by the Labour Charter of Demand/ Policy recently initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, while also reaffirming our unwavering endorsement of the Rescue Agenda of the 3rd Force Movement of Nigeria initiated by Prof Pat Utomi led National Consultative Front, NCFront, which recently adopted our Party of Mass Productivity as the ‘3rd Force’ Mega ‘Rescue’ Platform for Nigeria in the 2023 elections with over 20 million membership of the 3rd Force Movement joining the Labour Party.”