Labour Party to NLC: Steer clear of our affairs

The Labour Party has urged Nigeria Labour Congress to stop interfering in its affairs as directed by the Registrar of Trade Unions in Nigeria, Falonipe Amos.

Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, made the demand in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NLC has been in contention with the leadership of the Labour Party over proprietary rights claims, insisting that it owns the party.

The registrar’s intervention was sequel to a letter to the office by LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, dated July 10, 2024.

The letter was entitled: “Request for Your Urgent Intervention the Need to Define the Roles of NLC.”

Ifoh quoted Amos as saying that the Act establishing the NLC does not permit it to interfere in the political activities of any political party.

Amos referred the NLC to Section 15 (1) (2) (3) of the Trade Unions Act ‘Cap T14 & TI5 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

It provides that: “On no account should NLC be involved in the running or patronising political parties or persons into elective office.”

Ifoh said Section 15 (1) of the Trade Union Act specifically states that it is illegal for NLC or any other trade union to use monies generated by its members to the furtherance of any political objective.

“The following objectives, and no others, are political objective for the purpose of this section, that is to say “the making of contribution towards the funds of any political party,” it said.

It also bars the NLC from the payment of any expenses incurred, directly or indirectly, by a candidate or prospective candidate for election to any political office in Nigeria or any part of Nigeria, among other provisions.

“I wish to urge the leadership of NLC to be guided by the above provisions of the Trade Unions Act in dealing with Labour Party and any other political parties,” Ifoh quoted the Registrar as saying.

