Labour Party to DSS: Nigerians won’t be intimidated into submission

The Labour Party has taken up the Department of State Services over its claim that some Nigerians were plotting the formation of an Interim National Government.

The DSS had in a statement by spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said some Nigerians were plotting for an ING.

Afunanya in the statement on Wednesday said this was against the outcome of the general election, which should see the winner of the presidential election and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

But reacting to the statement by the DSS, the Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, was quoted by Vanguard News to have said the position of the DSS would not stop the party from pursuing its case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Tank was quoted by Vanguard News as having said: “We are certain that Nigerians who want to take back their country will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning a legitimate course.

“As a party, we have submitted ourselves to pursuing the course of justice through constitutional means, it will not serve as the interest of democracy collapses in Nigeria.

“We will like to ask, where was the DSS when our members and other Nigerians were being attacked, maimed and killed especially in Lagos?

“Where was the DSS when MC Oluomo and his ilk were engaged in ethnic profiling and violence against Nigerians of a certain ethnic nationality over their democratic choices?

“We needed the DSS to step up its game then but it failed. If it had done what it was supposed to, our nation would have been better for it.

“ Now that Nigerians have decided to follow laid down democratic procedures of drawing attention to injustice warnings and threats are being issued.

“The DSS ought to have issued these warnings from the beginning to show Nigerians that this country belongs to all of us and not the personal fiefdom of an individual or a group.

“We urge the DSS to send these words of caution to those bigots who are pushing this country to the brink of disaster with their utterances and violent conduct against other peace-loving Nigerians who do not subscribe to their political views or speak their language.”