Labour Party suspends Otti, Nwokocha, Kingibe, others indefinitely

The Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party has announced the suspension of six prominent members of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspended members included the party’s only elected governor, Alex Otti of Abia State, Senators Darlington Nwokocha and Ireti Kingibe, Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah, and Seyi Sowumi.

This decision was contained in a statement issued by the faction’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “Recall that last Friday, 2nd of May 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party set up a five-man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, and any other party members over allegations of anti-party activities.

“The Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the party leadership.

“The National Executive of the party met today, May 7th, 2025, and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers donated to it by the Party Constitution, has ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the party have been suspended from the party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect. 1. Dr Alex Otti; 2. Senator Ireti Kingibe; 3. Senator Darlington Nwokocha; 4. Hon. Victor Afam Ogene; 5. Hon. Amobi Ogah; 6. Hon. Seyi Sowunmi.”

“By this suspension, these former members of the party will no longer act for and on behalf of the party.

“All concerned institutions, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, INEC and security agencies, among others, are to take note.”

The party also clarified that Nenadi Usman was not included in the suspension list because she is not a registered member of the Labour Party, but merely a supporter of its 2023 presidential candidate.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

“We will therefore not honour her with any sanction for not being a member of the party,” the party stated.

“She should also tell Nigerians how she acquired her radio station in Kaduna, all her properties all over Nigeria and abroad, and her companies in Cameroon, including her plantations.

“Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its position on political independence, the Labour Party declared that it will not enter into any coalition or merger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Finally, the party has since taken a position on the issue of coalition, and we want to reiterate that the party is not interested in any overtures by any group or persons to go into any coalition or merger.

“Like we have earlier stated, the protagonists of the coalition, those driving the agenda, lack the capacity, character and competence to midwife such a political arrangement.

“These are people who have failed to manage one political party; how can they manage an amalgam of political parties and their varied interests? The Labour Party intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as a standalone party, and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” the statement concluded.

