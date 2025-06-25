 Labour Party Senator Neda Imasuen joins APC

The senator representing Edo south, Neda Imasuen, has formally defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Imasuen’s defection in a letter during Wednesday’s plenary.

Imasuen claimed his defection followed consultations with his constituents and political stakeholders across Edo South senatorial district.

The letter reads, ” I write to respectfully notify the distinguished senate through the office of the senate president of my resignation from the Labour Party (LP) and my decision to officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents, my political stakeholders, my supporters across Edo south senatorial district who have expressed their desire to have me enter a party that will give our people national prominence and political relevance.”

