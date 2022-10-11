Labour Party, Peter Obi disown campaign rally timetable

The Labour Party has disowned a campaign rally timetable being circulated in the media.

Arabambi Abayomi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made its position known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said the timetable was neither authorised by the LP leadership nor its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Abayomi said: “Labour Party’s attention has been drawn to a purported OBI-DATTI presidential campaign rallies timetable in circulation.

“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council programme, as Labour Party’s leadership is not aware of it.”

According to Abayomi, Obi has also not authorised anyone to issue any campaign programme.

“Likewise, no one from the Campaign Council has sought the nod of the party’s leadership over the same subject matter,” the LP spokesman said.

He therefore called on Nigerians and the media to disregard the timetable in its entirety.