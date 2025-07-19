Labour Party NEC ratifies Nenadi Usman-led interim NWC

The Labour Party (LP) National Executive Council (NEC) has ratified and inaugurated the interim National Working Committee (NWC) led by Senator Nenadi Usman as Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as Secretary.

The ratification of the Usman-led NWC was contained in a communique issued at the end of its NEC meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Friday.

The communique was signed by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Sylvester Ejiofoh.

Other signatories include the BOT Secretary, Alhaji Salisu Mohammed; President, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero; and President, Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifor.

The communique explained that the meeting was duly convened by statutory NEC members in line with the party’s Constitution and pursuant to the decisions of the Supreme Court, which confirmed that the tenure of Julius Abure had ended.

It said: “The NEC unanimously ratified and inaugurated the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman as the Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the interim National Secretary among other persons.

“The NEC approved the detailed schedule for the conduct of Ward Congresses, Local Government Area Congresses, State Congresses, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention of the Labour Party.

“The National Secretariat is mandated to publish the guidelines and timelines to ensure transparent and democratic elections at all levels.

“The NEC approved the constitution of statutory committees to supervise Membership Revalidation and New Member Registration across the country.

“These committees shall work with the National Secretariat, State Chairmen, and relevant stakeholders to ensure credibility and inclusiveness.

“The National Secretariat is mandated to publish the list and membership of the Committees.”

According to the communique, the NEC reviewed the status of the party’s participation in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election and various scheduled by-elections in senatorial districts and federal constituencies across the country.

The party organ reaffirmed the commitment of the party to fielding credible candidates and directed the interim NWC to conclude necessary preparations with the Independent National Electoral Commission in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

Also Read

The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and the supremacy of the party Constitution while cautioning against any parallel structures or activities inconsistent with its resolutions.

The NEC urged all stakeholders, members, and supporters of the party to close ranks, eschew divisive tendencies, and work together in unity to build a strong, people-oriented, and ideologically driven political movement capable of rescuing Nigeria.

The party organ called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies to discharge their statutory responsibilities impartially and professionally to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier in the meeting, Nwokocha expressed gratitude to the NEC for the confidence reposed in the interim NWC and for the opportunity to work for the party and the country.

He said that the interim NWC accepted the task and would work in line with its mandate and relevant Acts and guidelines.

Post Views: 25