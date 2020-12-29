The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Salam, is dead.

A former National Secretary of the party, Kayode Adult (SAN), in a condolence message said he received the news of the party chieftain with “much sadness”.

In a statement on Monday, Ajulo said: “I received, with much sadness yet resignation to the will of the All-knowing and Almighty God, the news of the demise of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (Baraden Paiko).

“As a former National Secretary of the Labour Party, elected on the same day with Alh. Salam as National Chairman. I share in the deep sense of loss that this news evokes.

“The pain we all feel is deep and raw; I can only hope that time will ease the pain that the loss of yet another stalwart and citizen of our dear country as this year draws to a close.

“Comrade A A Salam was a leader who stood by his dogma dearly and worked assiduously for entrenchment of what assures peace and prosperity.

“He was a brother-in-arms and even though we had ideological differences while I was the National Secretary of the Labour Party, I will remember Comrade Abdulsalam as a courageous person who always stood up for his own convictions.

“As he answers the call of his maker, I can only pray that the Almighty grant his soul eternal repose and give his family the fortitude to bear this loss.

“Adieu, Baraden Paiko.”