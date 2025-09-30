Labour Party condemns attack on Abure

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State has condemned the recent attack on Julius Abure, a factional National Chairman of the party.

Elizabeth Ativie, the state Chairman of the party, voiced the party’s dissatisfaction during a press conference on Monday in Benin, Edo State.

Abure was reportedly assaulted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Benin Airport by a content creator and social media influencer.

Ativie urged the Commissioner of Police to arrest the culprit and extend investigations to their alleged sponsors.

She said: “The party will not allow itself or its leaders to be intimidated or humiliated by anyone, regardless of their connections.

“The culprit has clearly crossed the line, and we shall seek legal protection against any premeditated attacks on the party or its officials.”

Ativie stressed that Abure remains the party chairman, saying his tenure was renewed in Nnewi, Anambra State in 2024 for another four years.

She further called on Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, to guide his supporters with accurate information.