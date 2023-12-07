Labour leader, others react to Kokori’s passage

Some stakeholders in the labour sector have expressed sympathy over the passing of a former General Secretary, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, in the early hours of Thursday.

The stakeholders expressed their condolences in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, said Kokori’s death was very painful, especially at the present time of the labour movement when his wise counsel on labour issues were most needed.

Okon is also the Deputy President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

“The trade union movement will miss him seriously, but his contributions to the growth and development of the trade union movement in the country can never be forgotten.

“Let me use this medium to extend my condolences to the family and the trade union movement, in particular the NUPENG family, for the loss.

“Also, I pray for the repose of the soul of the erstwhile General Secretary of NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori; may his soul rest peacefully,“ he said.

Also, Programme Manager, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, a Civil Society Organisation, Okeke Anya, described Kokori’s death as very sad one.

“Chief Frank Kokori was not only a great labour leader, but also a great patriot, who fought for the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

“We console the family and pray that his soul rests with the Almighty, “ Anya said.

Earlier, NUPENG in a statement, said that Kokori was a well-known committed, dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers and democratic rights of the citizens.

The statement, signed by NUPENG’s President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, also described late Kokori as a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria.

According to the duo, he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.

“He spent a life of “sacrifice” to struggle for emancipation of the working class globally and enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prisons and was severally brutalised in his struggles for not only the trade unions, but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria.

Also Read:

“While the entire NUPENG family mourn the loss of a great labour icon, we also celebrate his remarkable life where he contributed to our collective struggles for the emancipation of the working people for greater good to all and sundry,“ the leaders said.