Labour has agreed to suspend further protest after meeting with Tinubu — Presidency

The Presidency has said that the country’s Organised Labour has agreed to suspend further protests over the increase in petrol prices and the current hardship in the country after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, said this in a statement.

Alake said the position of the unions followed a meeting the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress, led by its President, Comrade Festus Usifo, with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

He said consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the labour leaders resolved to stop further protest.

He said they opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

The ministerial nominee said President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

President Tinubu was said to have assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with them to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.