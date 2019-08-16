Onu Edoka, National Vice President, Medical and Health Workers Union on Friday urged Kogi Government to fulfil all agreements it entered with labour before release of N30.8 billion bailout fund.

Edoka who is also Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress Kogi chapter, disclosed this at the 14th Edition of Northcentral Zonal Conference of the MHWUN in Lokoja.

He said labour would not make categorical statement on utilisation of the bailout fund as government was yet to fulfil all aspects of their agreement.

He however commended the government for effective utilisation of the funds.

He said: “We must appreciate the state government over the bailout. The bailout was effectively used by government. Anyone who harboured contrary opinion should engage the government personally.

“However, we have declined to make a categorical statement on the usage of the fund as we should do because, government has not fulfilled all aspects of negotiations entered with labour before the release of the fund by CBN.”

The labour leader said government was yet to release 10 per cent of the fund kept aside to offset arrears of state workers salary.

He said: “The government promised to pay in instalment from the 10 per cent reserved, but they have not commenced. When that is done, we shall come out to make a definite statement.

“We have computed those months when percentages were paid. What is needed now is to offset all arrears of salaries for state workers who are on the cleared list, which is N2.8 billion.”

Edoka however frowned at some aides of the governor who were allegedly sabotaging the complete payment of salary to council workers.

He said: “Local government workers were paid 85 per cent for three months which was contrary to the governor’s directive for complete payment.

“The percentage payment to council workers was carried out by some of his appointees who are working internally to bring down the government.

“They have turned the LGA to their handbag which they carry about, and pick what they want.”

Edoka therefore urged government to critically look into the matter and offset the outstanding salaries of the local councils’ workers.