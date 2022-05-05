Labour Day: Wema Bank delights staff with over 1,000 promotions

The same day it unveiled the #BeAudacious campaign, a first-of-its-kind move to open one million new accounts in 24 hours through its digital bank, ALAT By Wema, a leading innovative financial institution, Wema Bank, on Monday, May 2, delighted over a thousand staff with promotions.

Coming a day after the May 1 workers Day celebration, the promotion exercise demonstrated the bank’s commitment to talent management and recognition of diligence and hard work.

It was also fitting that the promotion was announced the same day the bank targeted the opening of one million new accounts in 24 hours.

While joyful staff received notifications of their promotion, the bank recorded another milestone with ALAT’s ranking as the Number 1 Finance app on Apple App Store and Number Two on Google Play Store.

Apple and Google rank Apps based on the number of downloads. ALAT By Wema topped the rankings with the massive downloads by Nigerians participating in the #BeAudacious campaign.

ALAT By Wema Brand Ambassador, Davido led the disruptive initiative executed with Global consulting firms as observers.

While the #BeAudacious campaign was also a reward scheme to appreciate customers and Nigerians for their unwavering loyalty and brand affinity to ALAT By Wema in the five years of its existence, the promotion was a befitting reward for the staff.

The promotions further affirm Wema Bank’s recent ranking as one of the 25 Best Workplaces where people can grow their careers in the 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies. The LinkedIn Top Companies is a ranking of the 25 companies that are investing in their talents and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success.

Wema Bank, with an impressive track record in talent development and management, made the list by performing excellently on the seven assessment pillars used for the first annual ranking, namely: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.

Commenting on the exercise, Chief Human Resource Officer, Ololade Ogungbenro, said it was a Labours’ Day reward to diligent staffers who continue to give their best for the bank’s growth.

“While we demand the best from our staff and hold them to the highest ethical standards, we are also mindful of our responsibilities to them, hence this promotion exercise. At Wema, we recognize and duly reward diligence. We hope others will use this as motivation and continue to give their best to our customers and the bank.”

Wema Bank, the creator of Nigeria’s first digital bank, ALAT By Wema, has an impressive track record in the Fintech space. Its platform enables modern lifestyle banking without being physically present at a bank while enjoying many banking services.