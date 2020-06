Renowned Labour activist, Comrade Ayodele Akele, is dead.

According to available information, Akele, a former Secretary-General of the National Conscience Party, died on Tuesday following a prolonged illness.

Akele, who stayed with the NCP, the party founded by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, until his death, was reported to have died in the United States of America while undergoing treatment.

He was also former Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State.