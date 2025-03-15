LABASCO old students hold seminar for students ahead WASSCE

The Lagos State government has charged the leadership of schools in the state to explore the abundant opportunities their old student’s association can provide to support the government’s efforts in the provision of infrastructure and conducive learning environment.

It made the call just as it hailed the old student’s association of Lagos Baptist Secondary School for its consistent support of the alma mater.

The latest in a series of interventions by the alumni in Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School, LBSSS, is a special seminar for Senior Secondary School 3, SSS3, students, the teachers and parents.

The well-attended seminar was held to sensitise students, teachers and parents ahead of the coming West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, and other related ones.

The state government was represented by the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Prince Adebowale Adeoye Bashir.

Speaking at the occasion on behalf of the Tutor General, the Director and Head of Unit Examinations, Mr. Sanni Olakunle Taiwo, expressed gratitude over the unrelenting support the school had enjoyed from the old students.

He said it was indeed remarkable that the old students were conscious of the fact that the government alone could not provide everything required for maximum functioning of schools.

While giving assurance of the commitment of the state government to continue to improve the level of education in all ways, its priority, the Tutor General urged the old students not to rest on their oars.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Modupe Shofela, who was highly excited, expressed gratitude to the old students, declaring that the school was very fortunate to have them.

According to her, the commitment of the old students to give back to their alma mater was exemplary.

Mr. Akindele, Benjamin Ojo of the 1984 set, who chaired the seminar organising committee, disclosed that the essence of the event was to challenge the students, parents and teachers ahead of the coming examination.

His words: “We were dismayed when our alma mater was red-lagged by WAEC due to examination malpractices. It was a low moment for us as ex-students, and we promised to get involved and return the school to its glorious past.”

Akindele added: “We expect our students to respond with discipline, hard work and excellence. We urge you to make us proud by passing your exams with flying colours, displaying dignity and respect, and upholding the values that our institution represents.”

The seminar featured six resource persons who are old students of the school and had made their mark in different fields.

The first session was handled by a prominent medical doctor, Dr. Aina Odusola, with the topic: “Overcoming Examination Anxiety and Pressure, and Academic Integrity and its Importance.

The second session was by a renowned educationist, Mrs. Funsho Bolawole.

The topic of her session is: “The Role of Teachers in Academic Excellence: Teacher-Students Relationships and Mentorship.”

The third session was by a school proprietress, Mrs. Folake Joseph.

She spoke on “Recognising and Addressing Signs of Academic Struggle and Fostering a Mindset in Your Child.”

The fourth session was handled by the MD/EiC of FrontPage (frontpageng.com), Mr. Sakibu Olokojobi.

He spoke on “Building Resilience and Perseverance.”

Mr. Alaka Abayomi handled the fifth session with the title, “Goal Setting and Time Management.”

The sixth session was by Apostle (Dr.) Bolaji Akinyemi, with the topic, “Civic Responsibility and Community Engagement and the Role of Technology in Education.”

The students, teachers and parents at the occasion expressed gratitude for the timely intervention which they considered very useful for all.

