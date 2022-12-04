LABASCO: ’82 set celebrates 40th anniversary, releases programme

All is set for the 40th anniversary of the 1982 set of the Old Students Association of Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School, Orile Agege, Lagos.

The grand finale will hold on December 10, 2022 at De Rembrandt Hotel, 172, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja Lagos.

According to a programme of events made available to FrontPage in Lagos on Saturday by the Chairman of the anniversary committee, Kunle Ojeikere, the day’s activities will begin with a visit to the school.

There, projects embarked upon as a way of giving back to their alma mater will be commissioned.

FrontPage reports that the 1982 set had renovated a block of seven classrooms in the School II of their alma mater.

This is as it also provided 12 magnetic white boards for the school.

The association also promised to commence renovation work in its School I once the bureaucracy involved was completed.

Upon completion of the commissioning of projects on the day of the anniversary, the old students will proceed to De Rembrandt Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, for the grand finale of the celebration.

The events at the venue will include dinner and red carpet and pictures.

Activities will also include welcome address by former Senior Prefect, Sunday Salako, and inter-religious thanksgiving services.

There will be a brief presentation on health and wellbeing of members, speech by anniversary committee’s chairman, and introduction of the members of the alumni present.

Deceased members of the 1982 set will also be remembered.

The dance floor is scheduled to be declared open at exactly 6pm.

The event will come to an end with a vote of thanks by Bimpe Anjorin.





