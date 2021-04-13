Sevilla twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 4-3 and move within four points of third-placed Barcelona in La Liga.

Jules Kounde had given Julen Lopetegui’s side a seventh-minute lead only for the defender to commit the foul, which allowed Iago Aspas to equalise from the penalty spot.

Celta’s former Liverpool forward doubled his tally less than three minutes later and, although Fernando equalised, Brais Mendez’s goal two minutes before half-time put the hosts ahead again.

However, Ivan Rakitic’s first league goal, since the opening match of the season against Cadiz, levelled things up again and Papu Gomez struck the winner 14 minutes from time.

In the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim’s three-match losing run ended with a goalless draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Sixth-placed Leverkusen, whose own poor run now stretches to two wins in the last eight games, missed the chance to move to level on points with Borussia Dortmund.

In Italy, Federico Barba’s own goal on the stroke of half-time was enough to hand Sassuolo a 1-0 victory over Benevento, whose only victory in the last 14 fixtures came against Juventus and climbed up to eighth in Series A.

