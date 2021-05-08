DStv and GOtv viewers can look forward to action from the 2020-21 La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for May 7 to 10, 2021.

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on the afternoon of May 8 at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and SuperSport GOtv La Liga (GOtv channel 32) in a clash which could have major ramifications in the title race.

Both Barca and Atletico are looking to dethrone reigning champions Real Madrid and this top-three six-pointer is set to be a key game in determining the strength of those ambitions – with the Rojiblancos hopeful of a repeat of the 1-0 win they claimed when the teams last met back in November 2020.

“The team is capable of winning the games we have left but it’s also a reminder you always have to be at your very best and you have to be clinical,” said Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who is hoping to add the La Liga title to the Copa del Rey triumph claimed in mid-April.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is hoping his team can keep pushing right to the finishing line of a marathon league season.

“There is not long to go now, we have to maintain our intensity and our fight,” said the Argentine. “Everything is still possible and I want the players to show hunger for success.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will hope to capitalise on at least one of their rivals dropping points, but they have a tricky clash at home to Sevilla late on May 9 at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

Former Los Blancos manager Julen Lopetegui has turned Los Nervionenses into a tough-to-beat outfit and he would love to put a spanner in the works with this visit to the capital.

“Sevilla is a big but very agile club, with closeness,” said Lopetegui.

“It has the advantages of a big club but also those of family and close-knit clubs. In all positions of the club there is a lot of passion and a lot of self-demand. That inspires the players and all of us who came from outside.”

Elsewhere, Samuel Chukwueze will look to keep up his form for Villarreal when they face Celta Vigo at 5:30pm on Sunday, while the key games in regards to the relegation battle sees Deportivo Alaves host Levante at 1pm on Saturday, Huesca travel to Cadiz to battle it out at 5:30pm on Saturday, while real Valladolid and Eibar are away to Valencia and Getafe respectively.

All on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees Juventus host Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin at 7:45pm on Sunday on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205) and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (GOtv channel 33), a key clash as both teams look to finish as high up the table as possible with the end of the campaign now very much in sight.

Juve, in what has been a disastrous season in terms of defending their Scudetto, will take heart from having beaten Milan 3-1 when the teams last met in January 2021, with two up-and-coming stars – Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa – scoring their goals.

Bringing through such young and exciting players suggests a bright future for the team in black and white, though that will be of little solace to their demanding fans in the present moment.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, will be out for revenge against the Old Lady and looking to underline the excellent progress they have made under manager Stefano Pioli in the past 18 months.

“It would be extraordinary and wonderful for Milan to get into the Champions League again,” said Pioli. “I saw a statistic that said we are one of the teams in the top European leagues with the youngest average age, but most of the others aren’t even in the top 10, whereas we are in a very difficult league like Serie A.”

The other Italian heavyweights in action include Internazionale, who will chase yet another three points in their triumphant campaign when they host Sampdoria at San Siro at 5pm on Saturday, while Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli have trips to Parma, Fiorentina and Spezia respectively.

All on on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

Another key clash sees Hellas Veron host Torino at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi at 2pm on Sunday, with Il Toro looking to keep up their struggle against the threat of relegation from Serie A.

Manager Davide Nicola has called on his team to continue to show the kind of mental strength that has earned them key wins in recent weeks.

“There was every reason to suggest we could struggle in this situation, but the team remained solid, held its mentality,” said Nicola. “We have always been fully concentrated on our path and what can take us to safety. That’s the only thing we can control.”

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite stars from the African continent dominating in leagues across Europe.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade your DStv and GOtv package for the full 2020/11 football season experience.

With the DStv Explora, you can pause, rewind or record the exciting moments of the matches.

And while you’re on the move, stream matches on the DStv App which is free for download on the Apple and Google Play store and can be used on up to five devices.