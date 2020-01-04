Atletico Madrid made it three La Liga wins in a row by beating Levante 2-1 at home on Saturday.

The victory took the capital side up to third in the standings following an action-packed game in which three goals were scored in the space of five minutes.

Argentine forward Angel Correa gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute.

Kieran Trippier took the Levante defence by surprise by volleying a chipped pass from Thomas Partey towards Correa.

The visitors responded three minutes later with a volley of their own from striker Roger Marti, which flummoxed Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak at his near post.

But Diego Simeone’s side regained the lead 60 seconds later with a header from defender Felipe.

Atletico Madrid controlled most of the second half but ceded two chances to Enis Bardhi.

He was denied on both occasions by superb saves from Oblak, the latter of which came deep in stoppage time.

The victory took Atletico Madrid to 35 points after 19 games, level with fourth-placed Sevilla who were held 1-1 at home to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

Real Madrid lead the standings with 40 points, ahead of FC Barcelona’s visit to Espanyol later in the day.

Reuters/NAN.