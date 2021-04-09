Viewers on GOtv can look forward to live football action from the 2020-21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for April 9 to 12 as SuperSport continues to provide quality sport programming for GOtv subscribers.

This weekend’s Premier League action sees Liverpool looking for revenge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, with the teams’ last meeting producing a shock 7-2 win for the Birmingham side.

Another key game to watch is the relegation six-pointer between Burnley and Newcastle United, showing on Sunday at 12pm.

Both matches will be airing live on SS Football (channel 31).

The La Liga weekend matches starts with a relegation six-pointer between Huesca and Elche on Friday at 8pm, live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The pick of matches for this round sees Real Madrid host Barcelona at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano for the latest edition of “El Clasico” on Saturday at 10pm, live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

As ever, this clash could play a key role in determining the order of finishers at the top of La Liga, in what has become a three-horse race for the title.

Other matches on Saturday include a Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo Alaves at 3:15pm and Eibar versus Levante at 5:30pm.

Elsewhere in Spain this weekend, long-time title favourites, Atletico, will have to respond to whatever happens in “El Clasico” with a win, but that will be easier said than done when they visit Real Betis on Sunday night at 8pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Other games to watch include Valencia’s clash with Real Sociedad at 3:15pm and Real Valladolid versus Granada at 5:30pm, all showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The weekend ends with Sevilla closing out the round with a Monday-night clash away to Celta Vigo at 8pm, also live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Fans of Ivorian football can look forward to seeing Gervinho take on compatriot Franck Kessie when Parma hosts Milan on Saturday at Stadio Ennio Tardini by 5pm Live on SS Select 1(channel 33). Saturday also features the clash between Udinese and Torino at 8:45pm, Live on SS Select 1(channel 33).

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees leaders, Internazionale, play host to Cagliari at the iconic San Siro on Sunday at 11:30am, live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

Inter are looking to further consolidate their place as Scudetto champions in waiting.

On the other hand, the scrap to end in the top four will take another turn this weekend, as Juventus will face Genoa at 2pm and Atalanta will host Fiorentina at 7:45pm, both showing live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

