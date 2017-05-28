LA Galaxy target Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sign for LA Galaxy after Manchester United confirmed his release.

That is according to Spanish paper, Marca, who say the former Barcelona striker will seal a switch to the MLS after his one-year stint at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic is set to miss the rest of 2017 with ligament damage but the season in the USA doesn’t start until March, meaning he should be fit to take his place in the Galaxy side.

Zlatan had a successful campaign with United, but couldn’t add the Premier League to titles in Holland, Italy, Spain and France.

