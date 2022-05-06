Kylian Mbappé close to extending PSG contract

France attacking star Kylian Mbappé is reportedly on the brink of agreeing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The new deal is to keep Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain beyond his contract’s expiration in the summer.

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League finalists Real Madrid have been heavily linked to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

But local newspaper Le Parisien reported on Thursday that the 23-year-old is set to stay till 2024 on a contract worth 50 million euros ($52.7 million) net per year.

