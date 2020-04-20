The Presidency has told State House Correspondents and Media Staff who covered the burial of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, to stay away from Aso Rock for at least 14 days.

The Advisory to the State House Correspondents and Media Staff was issued by the Deputy Director Information of the State House, Attah Esa, on Sunday.

It will be recalled that Kyari died after testing positive to Coronavirus Disease, with the standard advisory that anyone who has had contact with a patient should self-isolate for 14 days.

Esa said in the Advisory: “As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.

“Please be careful to observe the recommended measures to prevent the coronavirus transmission, including maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene going forward.”