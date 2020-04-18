Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, as a loss to the Federal Government.

In a condolence letter to the President, Anyim said Kyari’s death was not just a loss to the Buhari and the immediate family of the deceased, but also to the Federal Government, Borno State and the friends and associates of the former Chief of Staff.

This, according to Anyim, was because “Mallam Abba Kyari was a hard-working, loyal and dependable Chief of Staff who discharged his duties with uncommon commitment and diligence.

“Every well-meaning person who encountered him in office came away with the conclusion that he knew his onions and went about his duties with candour.”,

Commiserating with President Buhari, the former Senate President said: “As I join the rest of Nigerians to pray for the repose of the gentle soul of Mallam Abba Kyari, I also pray that the Almighty God will grant your Excellency the strength to bear this huge loss.”