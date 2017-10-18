Kwese basketball camp 2017 dunks off in Kaduna

The Tijani Umar faction of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has concluded arrangements to begin the inaugural edition of a basketball youth camp for prospective league players.

The camp is expected to hold at the outdoor courts of the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna and will run from October 18 to 21.

The camp, tagged: “Kwese Prospect Camp,” is a youth development initiative of the Tijani Umar-led NBBF and is targeted at grassroots basketball players 19 years old and below.

It aims at honing their character and skills and national team players for the big stage through various engaging activities.

The Kwese Premier League Director, Ajibarede Bello, said the intensive three-day exercise would include mentoring Division 1 and 2 team players as well as products from various academies nationwide.

Bello said the participants would be tutored on basketball and life skills.

He added that the camp would also identify future prospects for the Kwese Premier League and the national teams, and avail senior Kwese League players the opportunity to mentor the young prospects.

He said: “The camp will also afford the Kwese players themselves the opportunity to understudy senior coaches in preparation for future roles as coaches upon retirement.

“For the duration, the camp will have morning and afternoon sessions where the campers will be exposed to tips on how to be good and productive citizens.

“Physical development drills, basketball lessons from experienced coaches and mentors as well as exposure to new dynamics of the game like the 3×3 will be taught.

“All Stars games, dribbling and shooting contest are other highlights of the camp.”

Bello said the final day of the camp will see players organised into teams to play a one-day tournament where coaches were expected to scout for talents.

Bello added that participating state associations and academies would receive basketballs, nets and other basic equipment on the closing day to support their local programs.