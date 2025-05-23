KWASU gets NUC re-accreditation for 25 undergraduate programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has re-accredited all 25 undergraduate programmes of Kwara State University (KWASU), which were submitted during the October/November 2024 accreditation exercise.

The accreditation results, dated April 30, 2025, and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, were signed by the NUC’s Acting Director of Accreditation, Abraham Chundusu.

KWASU’s Acting Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

She revealed that 21 of the programmes received full accreditation, while four were granted interim accreditation.

“The programmes with full accreditation include Taxation, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Food Engineering, Biochemistry, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Physics, and Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

“Others are Special Education, French Education, Christian Religious Studies Education, Islamic Studies Education, Arabic Education, and Computer Science Education.

“Business Education, Early Childhood Education, Educational Management, Agriculture Education, Biology Education, Physics Education, and Chemistry Education complete the list of programmes with full accreditation.

“French, Mathematics Education, English Education, and Yoruba Education were granted interim accreditation,” the statement added.

According to the statement, programmes granted full accreditation are valid for five years, while those with interim accreditation hold for two years, after which the NUC will conduct a re-evaluation.

Reacting to the results, Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, hailed the university staff for successfully presenting their programmes for re-accreditation.

Jimoh stated that the management of KWASU would continue to support all academic, research, and community development activities.

He also called for greater commitment from all to elevate the university to even greater heights.

