The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has rejoiced with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion of his 25th anniversary on the traditional throne.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari was turbaned the 11th Emir of Ilorin on November 11, 1995.

In a letter signed by the institution’s Acting Registrar, Mallam Mohammed Shuaib, the vice-chancellor extolled the Emir of Ilorin as a peace-loving and patriotic Nigerian.

He noted that the peace and progress experienced in the emirate in the last 25 years is a testament to the emir’s quintessential leadership qualities.

The vice-chancellor also described the emir as a veteran jurist, an outstanding administrator and a seasoned scholar.

“He has employed his wealth of experience in fostering unity and peaceful coexistence in the Emirate and in Kwara State as a whole.

“I want to praise him for his dauntless efforts in steering the affairs of the emirate progressively and pledge the university’s unalloyed support in preserving the heritage, customs and traditions of the emirate,’’ Akanbi was quoted as saying.

The vice-chancellor prayed that God shall grant the emir a peaceful reign, long life and good health on the throne.