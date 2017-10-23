Kwara United retain 24 players for 2018/2019 NPFL season

Newly-promoted Kwara United FC of Ilorin to the Nigeria Professional Football League says it has retained 24 out of its 38 players ahead of the 2018/2019 NPFL season.

The Media Officer of the club, Abdulwaheed Bibire, made the disclosure to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

Bibire said that those not retained had been declared surplus players by the management of the club, but he did not stating whether they were dismissed.

According to Bibire, the retained players include the highest goal scorer, Michael Ohanu, in the just concluded Nigeria National League season.

Others, he said, are: Eze Chidiebere, Chukwuemeka Godwin, Onigbari Akeem, Oseni Kazeem, Alebiosu Segun, Magaji Issa, Afeez Yusuf, Bitrus Dada, Eyimofe Joseph, Usman Jonah, Alfred Stephen, Oriaku Cyril, Abdullahi mohamondu, Binuyo Lookman, Onyegbula Francis.

The list also includes Kwara Football Academy products: Odudu Sunday and Ayalogu Ifeanyi, Anthony Wilson, Aminu Awalu, Kelechi Mbonu, Solomon Owello, Isiaka Kabir and Ajunwa Felix, according to him.

He said those on the surplus list were: Orire Lukman, Yusuf Muyideen, Morounfade Adebayo , Abdullahi Ayo, Onyeudo Bishop, Funsho Alamayo, Mohammed Farouk, Asuquo Philip, Abubakar Yusuf , Husseini Faruk, Fripong Daniel, Ahmed Jimoh, Baki Hakeem and Sulyman Sola.

Contributing, the Chairman of the club, Oladimeji Thompson, urged the retained players to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Thompson told the players not only sustain the philosophy of the team but to always put in their best.

Meanwhile, the team is expected to begin training on October 27, in preparation for 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The date for the new season is yet to be announced by the Nigeria Football Federation.