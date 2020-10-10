Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin has given two of its youth team players professional contract ahead of the new season, the Club’s Media Officer, Jimoh Bashir, has confirmed.

The duo, John Emmanuel, a central defender, and AbdulMajeed Sulaiman, a right full back, were part of the team that won silver in the 2019 LMC/LaLiga Under-15 competition, after losing by a lone goal to their Katsina United FC counterparts.

The players, following their performances, were identified by Coach Abdullahi Biffo, who called for their registration ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

According to Bashir, Biffo pledged to give more youth players the opportunity to exhibit their potential, charging them to remain disciplined and learn from the senior players.

Emmanuel, born August 1, 2005, dazzled in some test matches as a central defender.

Emmanuel joined Kwara United FC youth team from Arsenal Kiddies Academy in 2019.

Suleiman, a right full back, was born on December 1, 2014.

He was a former player of Future Stars Football Academy, and teamed up with Kwara United youth team in 2019.

He was part of the gold winning LMC/LaLiga Under-15 Promises team with ABS FC in 2017, and silver winning LMC/LaLiga U-15 Promises team with Kwara United FC in 2019.