Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday defeated visiting Dakkada FC of Uyo 3-0 to go top of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League table.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin, Wasiu Alade opened the scoring for Kwara United in the 15th minute.

That was when he made good use of Taiwo Salaudeen’s rebound shot.

Dakkada FC’s first goalscoring chance came in the 25th minute when Muritala Lawal Struck from long range, but Dele Aiyenugba was in the right place to deal with his effort.

Michael Ohanu doubled Kwara United’s lead in the 73rd minute with a sublime finish after meeting Olawale Farayola’s perfect cross.

Alao Danbani rose from the bench to put the game beyond the visitors when he scored Kwara United’s third goal of the match after several missed attempts in the Dakkada FC penalty box.

There was excitement in the Kwara United’s camp when their Brazilian import, Lucas Alves, made his debut in the match, even though he had very little impact on the game.

Speaking after the game, the Coach of Dakkada FC, Umar Danlami, commended his players, saying they did their best in the match.

“We will go home to look at areas where we made mistakes in the match and make necessary adjustments to avoid defeats like the one of today,” Danlami said.

His Kwara United counterpart, Abdullahi Biffo, said he was not going to take a look at the NPFL table for now, adding that the table has the capability of derailing his players.

Biffo however promised to keep working hard.

He said: “This is just Week 10, and we still have lots of matches to be played.

“But this is not our best game so far this season, even though it is the only match in which we have scored three goals.

“We have played better than this before now at home. But we were a little bit jittery today. Maybe that was because we didn’t want to concede any goal.”

NAN reports that Kwara United now lead the league competition, having 21 points from 10 games, even though they have played one game more than two other teams.

Week 10 results

Nasarawa United 2-1 Akwa United

Katsina United 1-0 Jigawa Golden Stars

Adamawa United 1-1 FC IfeanyiUbah

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM FC

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara United 3-0 Dakkada FC

To be played on Monday:

Heartland FC vs Lobi Stars – 2 pm

Abia Warriors vs Rangers International – 4 pm

Postponed till later:

Plateau United vs Rivers United

Warri Wolves vs Enyimba International

NAN.