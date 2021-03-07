Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin maintained their leadership of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against hosts Wikki Tourists.

Jibola Adeleke’s 82nd minute goal helped the league leaders to cancel out Chinedu Udeagha’s 39th minute penalty kick for a point, which helped them to stay up.

Either of Kano Pillars and Rangers International could have moved to the top with a massive win, but they chose to cancel each other out and are now in the second and third positions respectively.

Auwalu Ali’s 42nd minute goal rescued a point for hosts Kano Pillars, after Ernest Governor’s ninth minute goal had given the visiting Rangers the lead.

The 1-1 draw however helped to push down to fourth place Enyimba International who were not playing and now have two matches at hand.

Nasarawa United moved up to fifth from sixth after a 1-0 win over Lobi Stars of Makurdi in Lafia, through Ikenna Ofor’s 49th minute goal.

Akwa United of Uyo who visit Warri Wolves on Monday dropped to sixth with 22 points, ahead of Rivers United on goals difference.

The Port Harcourt side beat Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 to move to 22 points also, moving up one step to seventh and with a match at hand.

Dakkada FC of Uyo also dropped from seventh to eighth after a 0-2 away loss to bottom side Adamawa United.

Plateau United moved up four steps from 13th to ninth with 19 points after whipping MFM FC 3-1 in Jos, with the Lagos side dropping to 11th in spite of also having 19 points.

Heartland FC dropped to 12th after drawing 2-2 at home with Abia Warriors of Umuahia in Okigwe, having 18 points from 14 matches.

Abia Warriors moved up to 13th, above Wikki Tourists on goals difference after the Bauchi side could only draw at home against league leaders Kwara United.

Sunshine Stars of Akure are in 14th place with 17 points also, after a valuable point from their goalless draw with hosts Katsina United who stay in 17th place.

Results

Adamawa United, Yola 2-0 Dakkada, Uyo

Heartland, Owerri 2-2 Abia Warriors, Umuahia

Katsina United, Katsina 0-0 Sunshine Stars, Akure

Nasarawa United, Lafia 1-0 Lobi Stars, Makurdi

Plateau United, Jos 3-1 MFM, Lagos

Rivers United, Port Harcour 2-0 Jigawa Golden Stars, Dutse

The match between Warri Wolves of Warri and Akwa United of Uyo will be played on Monday.

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs on the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table at the end of Day 14 matches, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD PTS

Kwara United 14 7 5 2 16 9 +7 26 Kano Pillars 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24 Rangers 14 7 3 4 15 10 +5 24 Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 +4 24

5.Nasarawa United 14 7 2 5 15 12 +3 23

Akwa United 13 6 4 3 16 9 +7 22 Rivers United 13 7 1 5 15 10 +5 22 Dakkada FC 14 6 2 6 16 20 -4 20 Plateau United 14 5 4 5 15 9 +6 19

10. Lobi Stars 14 5 4 5 12 11 +1 19

11. MFM FC 14 5 4 4 10 10 – 19

12. Heartland 14 5 3 6 19 22 -3 18

Abia Warriors 14 4 5 5 17 15 +2 17 Wikki Tourists 14 4 5 5 11 10 +1 17 Sunshine Stars 14 4 5 5 12 12 – 17 Jigawa GS 14 5 2 7 9 15 -6 17 Katsina United 14 4 3 7 9 18 -9 15

18 FC IfeanyiUbah 13 3 4 6 9 12 -3 13

19 Warri Wolves 13 4 1 8 10 18 -8 13

20 Adamawa United 14 2 4 8 6 15 -9 10

