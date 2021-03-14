Kwara United Football Club held on to the leadership of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League on Sunday in spite of a goalless draw against visiting Heartland FC.

In their Match Day 15 fixture at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin, the hosts failed to break down the visiting Owerri-based Heartland FC.

The home draw meant they failed to extend their lead at the top of the log, and are now joint leaders with Rangers International FC of Enugu.

Kwara United are with 27 points from 15 matches, with a +7 goals difference, one goal ahead of the Enugu-based Rangers who beat visiting Adamawa United 1-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamawa United are still bottom of the log with 10 points from 15 matches.

Enyimba International, now with three matches at hand since their Sunday fixture against MFM FC was postponed, are in third place with 24 points from 12 matches.

They are ahead of Kano Pillars on goals difference, with the Pillars having lost 1-4 on Sunday against hosts Abia Warriors.

Nasarawa United, whose game against hosts Sunshine Stars in Akure was abandoned after half-time at 0-0, are down to seventh and can move to fifth on Monday if they win.

But Akwa United are meanwhile in fifth place on 23 points with a +7 goals difference, even after not playing on Sunday as a result of last Friday’s accident.

They were due to face Jigawa Golden Stars in Kaduna, but were involved in an accident.

Rivers United are in sixth place with 23 points from 14 matches after a goalless draw with FC IfeanyiUbah, while Dakkada FC who beat visiting Katsina United 1-0 remain eighth.

Lobi Stars of Makurdi were 3-2 winners against visiting Plateau United, leapfrogging them into ninth place, while the Jos side dropped to 12th.

Below are the latest standings of the 20 clubs on the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League table at the end of Day 15 matches, tabulated under Played (P), Won (W), Drawn (D), Lost (L), Goals For (F), Goals Against (A), Goals Difference (GD) and Points (Pts):

Team P W D L F A GD PTS

Kwara United 15 7 6 2 16 9 +7 27

2. Rangers 15 8 3 4 16 10 +6 27

Enyimba 12 7 3 2 13 9 +4 24 Kano Pillars 15 7 3 5 16 14 +2 24 Akwa United 14 6 5 3 16 9 +7 23 Rivers United 14 7 2 5 15 10 +5 23

7. Nasarawa United 14 7 2 5 15 12 +3 23

Dakkada FC. 15 7 2 6 17 20 -3 23 Lobi Stars 15 6 4 5 15 13 +2 22 Abia Warriors 15 5 5 5 21 16 +5 20 Wikki Tourists 15 5 5 5 12 10 +2 20 Plateau. United 15 5 4 6 17 12 +5 19 MFM FC 14 5 4 4 10 10 – 19 Heartland FC 15 5 4 6 19 22 -3 19

15. Sunshine Stars 14 4 5 5 12 12 – 17

Jigawa Golden Stars 14 5 2 7 9 15 -6 17 Katsina United 15 4 3 8 9 19 -10 15 FC IfeanyiUbah 14 3 5 6 9 12 -3 14 Warri Wolves 15 4 2 9 10 19 -9 14

20. Adamawa United 15 2 4 9 6 16 -10 10

NAN.