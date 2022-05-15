Kwara United Football Club suspends two coaches

The Board of Kwara United Football Club has approved the suspension of the Chief Coach of the team, Ashifat Sulaiman, and assistant, Taofeek Babatunde, for the rest of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Chairman of the club, Kumbi Titiloye, confirmed the development to sports correspondents on Saturday in Ilorin.

Titiloye said the step taken by the Board became imperative to ensure total commitment in the team.

He said: “The Chief Coach, Ashifat Sulaiman, and the Assistant Coach, Taofeek Babatunde, have been asked to step aside because of the negligence of duty as well as the pursuit of more effectiveness.

“We are very much aware that the season is nearing completion, but adjustments towards obtaining effectiveness can be done anytime, especially as remaining fixtures are enough for the team to make a more positive impact.”

The two coaches have been replaced with Lookman Ijaiya and Mukaila Olaniyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ijaiya and Olaniyi were, before now Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the junior team respectively.

“We have elevated the Head Coach of our U-15 team, Lookman Ijaiya, and his Assistant, Mukaila Olaniyi, pending when substantive appointments would be made at the end of the season,” Titiloye added.

Both Ashifat Sulaiman and Taofeek Babatunde joined Kwara United FC in 2019.

Titiloye charged the newly-elevated coaches to make a positive difference and justify the confidence repose in them by the Board.

Kwara United is currently sixth on the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 40 points and will host Shooting Stars Sports Club on Matchday 28 on Sunday in Ilorin.